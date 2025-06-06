Markets
Fury Gold Upsizes Private Placement To C$3.08 Mln For Flow-Through Share Offering

June 06, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) has increased its previously announced private placement from C$2.5 million to C$3.08 million.

The company will issue 4,000,000 flow-through common shares at C$0.77 each to a select group of accredited and institutional Canadian investors. The amount may rise by approximately 15.4% if a strategic investor exercises pre-emptive rights disclosed earlier.

The offering is set to close around June 19, 2025, pending the completion of subscription agreements and regulatory approvals from the TSX and NYSE American. All other terms remain unchanged.

The securities will not be registered under U.S. securities laws and are not available for sale in the United States unless an exemption applies. The company emphasized that this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such activity would be illegal.

FURY is currently trading at C$0.47, or 1.36% lower, on the NYSE American.

