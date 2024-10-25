Fury Gold Mines price target raised to $2 from $1.90 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle raised the firm’s price target on Fury Gold Mines (FURY) to $2 from $1.90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites increased equity value of the company’s stake in Dolly Varden for the target bump.
