Fury Gold Mines (FURY) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 1.06

The average one-year price target for Fury Gold Mines (AMEX:FURY) has been revised to 1.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 1.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.77 to a high of 1.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 206.39% from the latest reported closing price of 0.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fury Gold Mines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FURY is 0.01%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 17,805K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ashford Capital Management holds 2,900K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FURY by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Ingalls & Snyder holds 2,135K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 921K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 800K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 326K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fury Gold Mines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining.

