Fury Gold Mines (FURY) Price Target Increased by 10.54% to 1.42

The average one-year price target for Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAM:FURY) has been revised to $1.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.54% from the prior estimate of $1.28 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $1.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 140.21% from the latest reported closing price of $0.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fury Gold Mines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FURY is 0.02%, an increase of 54.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.83% to 15,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ashford Capital Management holds 3,650K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3,006K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing an increase of 49.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FURY by 70.97% over the last quarter.

Ingalls & Snyder holds 2,135K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Timelo Investment Management holds 2,066K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 1,380K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 92.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FURY by 1,191.57% over the last quarter.

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