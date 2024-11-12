Fury Gold Mines finalizes six Eleonore drill targets

Fury Gold Mines (FURY) has finalized drill targeting after completing a surficial geochemical survey at the Eleonore South gold project located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in the James Bay region of Quebec. Drilling will target robust geochemical gold anomalies within the same sedimentary rock package that hosts Newmont’s Eleonore Mine. The completed biogeochemical sampling survey covered an interpreted fold nose within the Low Formation sediments where an orientation level study identified a large-scale gold anomaly in a similar geological, geophysical, and structural setting to that of the nearby Eleonore Mine. Six priority drill targets across over 3 kilometres of prospective folded sedimentary stratigraphy have been identified. These six targets encompass multi point gold anomalies above the 90th percentile of the data and correlate with moderate pathfinder elemental anomalies, most notably arsenic which is associated with gold mineralization at the Eleonore Mine. The Company intends to mobilize crews in Q1 2025 for an initial fully funded 3,000 – 5,000 metre diamond drilling program. “Since acquiring 100% ownership of the Eleonore South joint venture earlier this year from Newmont, the Eleonore style anomaly has been at the top of our prospective list,” commented Tim Clark, CEO of Fury. “Given the size, scale, and proximity to Newmont’s Eleonore Mine, we believe any success could create potential upside for investors and thus we are excited to commence drilling in Q1 of 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FURY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.