Fury Gold Mines completes 2024 exploration program at Committee Bay

Fury Gold Mines (FURY) announced the completion of the 2024 exploration program at Committee Bay, located in the eastern Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, Canada. The Committee Bay property covers a 300 kilometre long prospective greenstone belt hosting the high-grade Three Bluffs Gold Resource as well as numerous drilled and undrilled prospects. The 2024 exploration program prioritized follow-up and infill sampling of highly anomalous regional gold-in-till samples with unidentified sources. The exploration model focused on regional shear zones proximal to favourable lithologies such as iron formation and ultramafic lithologies. Three targets are now drill ready; Three Bluffs Shear, where drilling in 2021 intercepted 13.93 g/t Au over 10 metres; Raven Shear where 7 rock samples have averaged 16.12 g/t gold; and Burro West where a 300 by 300 m discrete greater than90th percentile gold in till anomaly has been defined with a peak value of 50 ppb gold. “This past summer, we were thrilled to return to Committee Bay to follow up on our drilling from three years ago, where we achieved some exciting results. We believe that this project is highly prospective, and our goal is to continue to advance our targeting to show the considerable potential for new discoveries on the property,” commented Tim Clark CEO. “During my recent site visit, I was struck not only by the vast scale and geological potential of the property but also by the impressive infrastructure already in place, the result of over C$160 million in prior investment by previous operators. We are looking at various opportunities to further advance the Committee Bay project as we believe it has the potential to host a major gold discovery in Nunavut with significant upside potential for investors.”

