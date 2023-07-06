Furuya Metal (TYO:7826) Price Target Increased by 6.39% to 14,433.00

The average one-year price target for Furuya Metal (TYO:7826) has been revised to 14,433.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.39% from the prior estimate of 13,566.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13,433.00 to a high of 15,750.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.56% from the latest reported closing price of 11,140.00 / share.

Furuya Metal Maintains 2.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Furuya Metal. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7826 is 0.02%, a decrease of 18.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 189.98% to 165K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 96.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7826 by 2,471.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 18K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7826 by 3.47% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 88.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7826 by 675.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

