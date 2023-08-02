Furuno Electric (TYO:6814) Price Target Increased by 29.55% to 1,453.50

The average one-year price target for Furuno Electric (TYO:6814) has been revised to 1,453.50 / share. This is an increase of 29.55% from the prior estimate of 1,122.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of 1,522.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.32% from the latest reported closing price of 1,208.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Furuno Electric. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6814 is 0.01%, an increase of 32.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 1,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 586K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6814 by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 240K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 179K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6814 by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 156K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 122K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

