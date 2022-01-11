Further weakness as Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) drops 12% this week, taking three-year losses to 71%

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 71%. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months.

Since Synlogic has shed US$20m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

With just US$1,162,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Synlogic to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Synlogic has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Synlogic investors might realise.

When it last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, Synlogic had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$121m. While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price down 20% per year, over 3 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Synlogic's cash levels have changed over time.

NasdaqGM:SYBX Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Synlogic shares, which cost holders 12%, while the market was up about 15%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 20% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Synlogic (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

