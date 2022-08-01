Further weakness as RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) drops 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 40%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 40% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Since RAPT Therapeutics has shed US$91m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that RAPT Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

RAPT Therapeutics' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 39%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 40% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:RAPT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on RAPT Therapeutics

A Different Perspective

We doubt RAPT Therapeutics shareholders are happy with the loss of 40% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 21%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - RAPT Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

RAPT Therapeutics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.