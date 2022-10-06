Further weakness as Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) drops 9.0% this week, taking one-year losses to 43%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) share price is down 43% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 18%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 6.5% over three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days.

Since Radius Global Infrastructure has shed US$92m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that Radius Global Infrastructure didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Radius Global Infrastructure saw its revenue grow by 41%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 43% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:RADI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Radius Global Infrastructure shareholders are down 43% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 2.1% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Radius Global Infrastructure (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.