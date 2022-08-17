Further weakness as Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) drops 18% this week, taking one-year losses to 58%

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 58% in that time. Rackspace Technology hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 38% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since Rackspace Technology has shed US$255m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Rackspace Technology wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Rackspace Technology increased its revenue by 7.7%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 58% in the last year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:RXT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Rackspace Technology is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Rackspace Technology will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Rackspace Technology shareholders are down 58% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.5%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 38%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rackspace Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Rackspace Technology that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Rackspace Technology may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.