Further weakness as Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) drops 17% this week, taking one-year losses to 79%

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 79% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Personalis because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 47% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Personalis didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Personalis saw its revenue grow by 11%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 79% share price implosion is unexpected.. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:PSNL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.6% in the last year, Personalis shareholders might be miffed that they lost 79%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 47%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Personalis , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

