Further weakness as Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) drops 11% this week, taking one-year losses to 81%

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 81% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 78% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since Personalis has shed US$22m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because Personalis made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Personalis saw its revenue fall by 0.7%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 81%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The last twelve months weren't great for Personalis shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 81%. The market shed around 14%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 21% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Personalis better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Personalis you should be aware of.

