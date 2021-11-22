Further weakness as OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) drops 24% this week, taking one-year losses to 42%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 42%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 30%. OppFi hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. On top of that, the share price is down 24% in the last week.

Since OppFi has shed US$24m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

A Different Perspective

While OppFi shareholders are down 42% for the year, the market itself is up 30%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 6.0% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with OppFi .

