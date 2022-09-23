Further weakness as Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND) drops 17% this week, taking one-year losses to 72%

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 72% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Nextdoor Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 17%.

After losing 17% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Nextdoor Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Nextdoor Holdings increased its revenue by 43%. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 72%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:KIND Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Nextdoor Holdings shareholders are down 72% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 17%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nextdoor Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Nextdoor Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

