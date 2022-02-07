Further weakness as MYT Netherlands Parent B.V (NYSE:MYTE) drops 9.4% this week, taking one-year losses to 53%

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 53%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 45% in the last 90 days.

After losing 9.4% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year MYT Netherlands Parent B.V saw its revenue grow by 35%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 53%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:MYTE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

This free interactive report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While MYT Netherlands Parent B.V shareholders are down 53% for the year, the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 45% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with MYT Netherlands Parent B.V .

But note: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

