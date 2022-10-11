Further weakness as LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) drops 5.8% this week, taking one-year losses to 10%

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. The LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) share price is down 10% in the last year. However, that's better than the market's overall decline of 22%. LiveWire Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 12%. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 11% in the same time period.

After losing 5.8% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

LiveWire Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

LiveWire Group grew its revenue by 104% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given that the broader market is down the 10% drop last year isn't too bad. Given the strong revenue growth, it may simply be that the stock is suffering from market conditions. For us, this sort of situation smells of opportunity - the share price is down but the revenue is up. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least LiveWire Group shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 10%, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 22%. Things weren't so bad until the last three months, when the stock dropped 12%. The recent drop implies that investors are increasingly averse to the stock -- quite possibly due to a deterioration of the business. In times of uncertainty we usually try to focus on the long term fundamental business metrics. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with LiveWire Group (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

