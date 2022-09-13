Further weakness as Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) drops 11% this week, taking one-year losses to 26%

It is a pleasure to report that the Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) is up 37% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 26% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

With the stock having lost 11% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Immatics grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:IMTX Earnings Per Share Growth September 13th 2022

We know that Immatics has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Immatics shareholders are down 26% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 13%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 2.2% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Immatics (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

