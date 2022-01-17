Further weakness as I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) drops 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 29%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 29%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 15%. I-Mab may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The share price has dropped 48% in three months.

After losing 14% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

I-Mab wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

I-Mab grew its revenue by 10,303% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 29% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:IMAB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

I-Mab is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling I-Mab stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 15% in the last year, I-Mab shareholders might be miffed that they lost 29%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 48% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with I-Mab , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.