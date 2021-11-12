Further weakness as GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) drops 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 17%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 17%. That's well below the market return of 32%. GoodRx Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. On top of that, the share price is down 12% in the last week.

After losing 12% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year GoodRx Holdings saw its earnings per share drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:GDRX Earnings Per Share Growth November 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

While GoodRx Holdings shareholders are down 17% for the year, the market itself is up 32%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 7.3%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

