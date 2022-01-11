Further weakness as Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) drops 15% this week, taking three-year losses to 63%

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 63% drop in the share price over that period. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 50% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 41% in the last 90 days.

After losing 15% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Fluidigm wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Fluidigm saw its revenue grow by 9.2% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. That contrasts with the weak share price, which has fallen 18% compounded, over three years. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:FLDM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Fluidigm had a tough year, with a total loss of 50%, against a market gain of about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Fluidigm (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

