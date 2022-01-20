Further weakness as EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) drops 6.0% this week, taking one-year losses to 17%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) share price is down 17% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 9.2%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 4.6% in that time. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 6.0%. However, this move may have been influenced by the broader market, which fell 4.6% in that time.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Because EVO Payments made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, EVO Payments increased its revenue by 6.3%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 17% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:EVOP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, EVO Payments shareholders took a loss of 17%. In contrast the market gained about 9.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 1.5% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

