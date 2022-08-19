Further weakness as Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) drops 16% this week, taking five-year losses to 71%

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 71%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 45% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Elevate Credit isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Because Elevate Credit made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Elevate Credit reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 12% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 11% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:ELVT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Elevate Credit stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Elevate Credit shareholders are down 45% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.1%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Elevate Credit better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Elevate Credit is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

