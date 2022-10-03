Further weakness as Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) drops 3.2% this week, taking one-year losses to 32%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) share price slid 32% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 22%. Dutch Bros may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Even worse, it's down 11% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 8.6% in the same time.

Since Dutch Bros has shed US$56m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Dutch Bros isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Dutch Bros increased its revenue by 50%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 32% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:BROS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Dutch Bros shareholders are happy with the loss of 32% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 3.4%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dutch Bros better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Dutch Bros has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

