Further weakness as Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) drops 9.9% this week, taking five-year losses to 44%

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), since the last five years saw the share price fall 44%. Furthermore, it's down 16% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Coherus BioSciences isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Coherus BioSciences grew its revenue at 39% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 8% per year over five years would be considered let down. You could say that the market has been harsh, given the top line growth. So now is probably an apt time to look closer at the stock, if you think it has potential.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:CHRS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

A Different Perspective

Investors in Coherus BioSciences had a tough year, with a total loss of 16%, against a market gain of about 16%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Coherus BioSciences .

