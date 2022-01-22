Further weakness as Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) drops 19% this week, taking one-year losses to 81%

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 81% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Clover Health Investments hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 66% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Clover Health Investments isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Clover Health Investments isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Clover Health Investments grew its revenue by 86% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 81% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CLOV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While Clover Health Investments shareholders are down 81% for the year, the market itself is up 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 66% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Clover Health Investments , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

