Further weakness as Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) drops 9.7% this week, taking one-year losses to 12%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) share price has gained 14% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 12% in the last year, well below the market return.

With the stock having lost 9.7% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

With just US$1,216,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Chinook Therapeutics to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, they may be hoping that Chinook Therapeutics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Chinook Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of just US$71m when it last reported (September 2021). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 12% in the last year. You can see in the image below, how Chinook Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

NasdaqGS:KDNY Debt to Equity History January 14th 2022

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

While Chinook Therapeutics shareholders are down 12% for the year, the market itself is up 14%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 14% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Chinook Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

