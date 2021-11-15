Further weakness as Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) drops 45% this week, taking five-year losses to 50%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 43% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 50%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Since Blackboxstocks has shed US$24m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Blackboxstocks isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Blackboxstocks saw its revenue increase by 57% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. Shareholders are no doubt disappointed with the loss of 8%, each year, in that time. So you might argue the Blackboxstocks should get more credit for its rather impressive revenue growth over the period. If that's the case, now might be the smart time to take a close look at it.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BLBX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Blackboxstocks shareholders gained a total return of 25% during the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 8% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Blackboxstocks (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

