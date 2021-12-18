Further weakness as BARK (NYSE:BARK) drops 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 67%

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 67% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on BARK because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 49% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

BARK isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year BARK saw its revenue grow by 61%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 67%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:BARK Earnings and Revenue Growth December 18th 2021

This free interactive report on BARK's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While BARK shareholders are down 67% for the year, the market itself is up 18%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 49% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BARK you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

