Further weakness as Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) drops 15% this week, taking one-year losses to 83%

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. We wouldn't blame Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 83% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 83% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 38% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With the stock having lost 15% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because Athenex made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Athenex's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 25%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 83%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Athenex stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

The last twelve months weren't great for Athenex shares, which cost holders 83%, while the market was up about 31%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 22% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Athenex has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

