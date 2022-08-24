Further weakness as Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) drops 17% this week, taking one-year losses to 77%

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 77% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Because Alpha Teknova hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 37% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After losing 17% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Alpha Teknova isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Alpha Teknova saw its revenue grow by 16%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 77% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:TKNO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 24th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Alpha Teknova will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Alpha Teknova shareholders are down 77% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 13%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 35%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alpha Teknova better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Alpha Teknova (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

