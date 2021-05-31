Further Upside For DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Could Introduce Price Risks After 29% Bounce

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 29% gain in the last month alone. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 30%.

Although its price has surged higher, DRDGOLD may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

DRDGOLD certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as DRDGOLD's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 120% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 764% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that DRDGOLD is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Despite DRDGOLD's shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of DRDGOLD revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Having said that, be aware DRDGOLD is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of DRDGOLD's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

