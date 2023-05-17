Further subsidy cut could put green steel project at risk

DUESSELDORF, May 17 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's labour bosses have increased pressure on Berlin to provide subsidies for a 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) green steel production site, saying in a letter to Economy Minister Robert Habeck that a further cut could choke off the project.

Reducing subsidies further would trigger a "massive discussion" within Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board over whether to pull the plug on the investment, the letter, dated May 17 and co-signed by the group's deputy chairman Juergen Kerner, said.

Thyssenkrupp and the economy ministry had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz and Christian Kraemer; Editing by Friederike Heine)

