Further sanctions could trigger Belarus rating cut - S&P Global

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency S&P Global signalled on Tuesday it could downgrade Belarus' credit rating if Western governments put stronger economic sanctions on the country.

S&P's primary Belarus analyst Karen Vartapetov told Reuters that while a lot of risks were already "baked into" Belarus' current B credit score, tough new sanctions could push it lower.

"This could be key to the credit story," Vartapetov said. "What we have seen opens the door to stronger sanctions," adding that it would also be important to see if Russia signalled it would continue to support Belarus financially.

S&P put a negative outlook - effectively a downgrade warning - on Belarus' rating last September after disputed presidential elections caused protests and a government crackdown.

At the time the firm had said it could lower the rating if the government's access to foreign capital markets was not assured and credit lines from allies such as Russia and China proved insufficient to "comfortably" meet debt repayments.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

