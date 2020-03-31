Further Profit Taking Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed more than 600 points or 13 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,540-point plateau although it's likely to hand back those gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be volatile, this time to the downside on continuing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index accelerated 124.43 points or 2.82 percent to finish at 4,538.93 after trading between 4,416.50 and 4,569.47.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia soared 7.46 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.74 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.55 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 2.69 percent, Indosat surged 9.12 percent, Indocement added 0.60 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 2.69 percent, United Tractors skyrocketed 17.16 percent, Aneka Tambang perked 4.17 percent, Vale Indonesia accelerated 6.93 percent, Timah gained 2.88 percent and Indofood Suskes and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, condemning the Dow and S&P to their worst first quarters ever.

The Dow shed 410.32 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 21,917.16, while the NASDAQ fell 74.05 points or 0.95 percent to 7,700.10 and the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points or 1.60 percent to 2,584.59.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said confirmed cases in his state jumped to more than 75,000 overnight.

In economic news, reports on consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity showed deterioration in March but still came in above estimates. An unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity in March also helped to alleviate worries.

Some optimism was generated by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to talks aimed at addressing volatility in the global oil markets.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, rising after a sharp setback a day earlier that sent futures crashing to their lowest close in 18 years. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.39 or 1.9 percent at $20.48 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide March data for consumer prices later today; in February, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.