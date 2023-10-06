Further Fed rate hike comes into view as job growth accelerates

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Traders on Friday raised bets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates before the end of the year after a U.S. government report showed employers added far more jobs than expected last month.

Implied yields on contracts tied to the Fed policy rate rose, pointing to a nearly 50% chance the Fed will lift the benchmark short-term borrowing rate to the 5.50%-5.75% range at its December meeting. Before the jobs report, traders has given a quarter-point rate hike then about a 34% chance.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Christina Fincher)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.