US Markets
W

Furniture retailer Wayfair to cut 870 jobs

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published

Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc said on Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it looks to bring down operating expenses and realign investment priorities.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc W.N said on Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it looks to bring down operating expenses and realign investment priorities.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

W

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular