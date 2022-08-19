Furniture retailer Wayfair to cut 870 jobs

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc W.N said on Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it looks to bring down operating expenses and realign investment priorities.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.