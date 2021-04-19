US Markets
MLHR

Furniture maker Herman Miller to buy peer Knoll for $1.8 bln

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Office chair maker Herman Miller Inc said on Monday it would buy peer Knoll Inc for $1.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, a move that would help the company expand as offices around the world start bringing their employees back to work.

Adds details on deal, background on Herman Miller, share moves

April 19 (Reuters) - Office chair maker Herman Miller Inc MLHR.O said on Monday it would buy peer Knoll Inc KNL.N for $1.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, a move that would help the company expand as offices around the world start bringing their employees back to work.

Under the terms of the deal, Herman will pay Knoll shareholders $25.06 per share, representing a 45.4% premium to Knoll's closing price on Friday.

Knoll's shares jumped 28.7% to $22.17 in premarket trading, while those of Herman Miller fell 13.1% to $38.51.

Herman Miller's overall revenue fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as offices shuttered to prevent spread of the virus.

However, Herman Miller said it has opportunity for growth as corporations look to rearrange workspaces in accordance with social distancing guidelines and as some people make their work-from-home setups permanent.

Herman Miller's shareholders will own about 78% of the combined company, which comprises 19 brands and has a presence across over 100 countries.

Goldman Sachs & Co is serving as the financial advisor to Herman Miller, while BofA Securities is serving Knoll.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MLHR KNL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular