Furniture maker Herman Miller to buy peer Knoll for $1.8 bln

April 19 (Reuters) - Office furniture maker Herman Miller Inc MLHR.O said on Monday it would buy peer Knoll Inc KNL.N for $1.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

