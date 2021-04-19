US Markets
Furniture maker Herman Miller to buy peer Knoll for $1.8 bln

Uday Sampath Reuters
April 19 (Reuters) - Office furniture maker Herman Miller Inc MLHR.O said on Monday it would buy peer Knoll Inc KNL.N for $1.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

