Funko Shares Continue Uptrend

(RTTNews) - Funko, Inc. (FNKO) shares are up more than 8 percent from the previous close on Thursday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since June 16 after the company acquired Mondo, a high-end film merch company. There were no corporate announcements on the day. Currently, shares are at $22.75, up 8.33 percent from the previous close of $21.00 on a volume of 577,262. The shares have traded in a range of $15.28-$23.26 on average volume of 610,595 for the 52 weeks.

