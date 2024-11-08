Funko price target raised to $16 from $13 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Funko (FNKO) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s sales are expected to be down in Q4 as the order book is soft and with retail buyers taking a “wait and see” approach, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The new CEO could be aiming for positive sales growth next year, but the firm is trimming its 2025 estimates to be conservative ahead of guidance issuance, the firm added.

