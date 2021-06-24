Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Funko:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$43m ÷ (US$769m - US$139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Funko has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Retail Distributors industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:FNKO Return on Capital Employed June 24th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Funko compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

So How Is Funko's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Funko's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.9% from 13% five years ago. However it looks like Funko might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Funko's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 91% over the last three years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

