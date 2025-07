(RTTNews) - Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Monday announced that it has appointed Michael Lunsford as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective July 5, following Cynthia Williams's departure.

Lunsford who previously served as Funko's interim CEO in 2023-2024 will also remain on the Board of Directors.

FNKO is currently trading at $4.63 up $0.22 or 4.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

