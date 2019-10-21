Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) closed the most recent trading day at $18.10, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 21.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.61%.

FNKO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FNKO is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $219.43 million, up 24.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $847.55 million, which would represent changes of +47.56% and +23.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNKO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% lower. FNKO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, FNKO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.16, which means FNKO is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that FNKO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Discretionary stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

