Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) closed at $19 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 31.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

FNKO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FNKO is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $219.43 million, up 24.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $847.55 million, which would represent changes of +47.56% and +23.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNKO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% lower. FNKO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FNKO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.76, so we one might conclude that FNKO is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that FNKO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.