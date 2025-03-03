Funko Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Know

Funko, Inc. FNKO is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on March 6, 2025, after market close.



In the year-ago quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 250% and 1.1%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, the top line tumbled 6.4%, while the bottom line grew a whopping 366.7%.



FNKO reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and met on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 115.7%.

Trend in FNKO’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s adjusted earnings per share has moved north to two cents from one cent in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 100% year-over-year growth.

Factors Likely to Influence Funko’s Q4 Results

Funko’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been influenced by low sales volume in the United States and the European markets. This softness is expected to have been partially offset by high sales volume in the other international markets.



The company expects the quarter’s net sales to be in the range of $280-$294 million compared with $291.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the company’s bottom line is expected to have grown year over year, attributable to lower operating expenses thanks to a decline in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The decline in SG&A expenses is likely to have been due to lower professional and administrative fees. Also, a decrease in interest expense is likely to have added to the uptrend.



The company expects fourth-quarter SG&A expenses to range within $93-$99 million compared with $97.4 million reported in last year’s quarter. Also, it expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $17 million and $22 million, which is down from $23.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.

What the Zacks Model Predicts for FNKO

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Funko this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: FNKO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

