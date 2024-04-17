Funko (FNKO) Price Target Increased by 5.61% to 8.80

The average one-year price target for Funko (NasdaqGS:FNKO) has been revised to 8.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 8.33 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.42% from the latest reported closing price of 5.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Funko. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNKO is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 52,635K shares. The put/call ratio of FNKO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Capital Management holds 12,521K shares representing 24.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Working Capital Advisors holds 7,130K shares representing 14.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,819K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,638K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,939K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 85.69% over the last quarter.

Acon Equity Management, L.l.c. holds 1,802K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Funko Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

