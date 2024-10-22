Is Funko (FNKO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Funko-A (FNKO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Funko-A is one of 272 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNKO's full-year earnings has moved 21.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FNKO has gained about 58% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.3%. This shows that Funko-A is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Howden Joinery (HWDJY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.8%.

The consensus estimate for Howden Joinery's current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Funko-A belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.9% so far this year, so FNKO is performing better in this area.

Howden Joinery, however, belongs to the Household Appliances industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved -9.8% so far this year.

Funko-A and Howden Joinery could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Howden Joinery (HWDJY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

