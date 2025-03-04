FUNKO Earnings Preview: Recent $FNKO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FUNKO ($FNKO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $291,840,360 and earnings of $0.00 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FNKO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FUNKO Insider Trading Activity

FUNKO insiders have traded $FNKO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C LUNSFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,361 shares for an estimated $1,097,243 .

. ANDREW DAVID ODDIE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,942 shares for an estimated $851,896 .

. TRACY D DAW (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,650 shares for an estimated $303,901 .

. PENDEVEN YVES LE (CFO) sold 1,344 shares for an estimated $15,852

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FUNKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of FUNKO stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.